Now, Central govt employees can buy iPads using computer purchase allowance

Now, Central govt employees can buy iPads using computer purchase allowance1 min read . 05:22 PM IST
- It has been decided that an official can also purchase an iPad by availing of computer advance subject to other conditions, Centre said
Good news for Central government employees! Now they can purchase iPads by availing of their computer advance.
Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry said it has received requests seeking clarification on whether iPad comes under the definition of personal computer for the purpose of grant of computer advance.
"It has been decided that an official can also purchase an iPad by availing computer advance subject to other conditions...," the department said.
The department had in October 2016 amended the rules according to which all government employees were made eligible for personal computer advance of ₹50,000 or actual price of the personal computer, whichever is lower.
