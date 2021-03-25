OPEN APP
Now, Co-WIN does not schedule your second dose Covid-19 vaccination appointment

The covid-19 vaccine will be made available for everyone above 45 years from April 1 as the government has announced expanding the inoculation drive. Citizens have to register on the Co-WIN portal to schedule an appointment. Some of the people who have to get their second should make a note that now, Co-WIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You have to do it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of vaccine.

"Now, CoWIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You should schedule it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine," ANI quoted RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination as saying.

Both the Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu platforms let a user register users for the COVID-19 vaccine. The platform essentially allows users to find the nearest vaccine centre (could be both government or private centres) and book a slot, as per the availability. Citizens also have the option to update the slot or cancel the appointment altogether.

How to register on the Co-Win portal

-Log on to the government’s website (www.cowin.gov.in)

-Enter a valid mobile number. Click on ‘Get OTP’ button.

-Enter OTP and click ‘Verify’.

-Once the OTP is validated, the “Registration of Vaccination" page will appear, where citizens will need to enter basic details.

-Once registration is complete, the system will show users the “Account Details."

-Once all details are added, click on ‘Schedule Appointment’ and then book an appointment

-Once the ‘Book’ button is clicked, the Appointment Confirmation page is displayed.

- Click ‘Confirm’ after verifying the details for final confirmation on the booking.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated while frontline workers began getting the shots from February 2.

The next phase of the world's largest vaccination drive commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

