Now, Delhi Police to have its own Social Media Cell. Here's why

The Social Media Cell has been set-up in police headquarters for quick dissemination of information in case of exigencies like violence, fire incident, building collapse, bomb threat or other such emergent situation, said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO)
With an aim to spread awareness and debunk fake news in the shortest amount of time possible, the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday inaugurated the Social Media Cell (SMC) of the force with an in-house state-of-the-art studio ‘Face-2-Face’ at its headquarters on Jai Singh Marg.
The Delhi Police Commissioner underlined the importance of communication in today’s well-networked society. It is equally important to fight fake news as to propagate actual facts in public domain, he said. Delhi Police has established SMC for holding Podcast, Twitter Live sessions, panel discussions, press briefings and countering fake news, officials said.
"Social Media is the best medium to spread awareness and for debunking any fake news in shortest time. Educational and awareness videos produced by SMC can be shared by EOW, SPUWAC(\RSpecial Police Unit for Women and Children ) and other verticals of Delhi Police," Asthana said.
Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) said that the SMC has been set-up in police headquarters for quick dissemination of information in case of exigencies like violence, fire incident, building collapse, bomb threat or other such emergent situation.
This development come following several occasions where the situations related to law and order are mischievously escalated on social media with certain false narratives to disturb peace and harmony, she said.
"Social Media Cell will counter such fake news. Moreover, the city’s traffic can be regulated through regular updates with video advisories especially on mega-events such as Republic Day, Independence Day, summits and conferences. The much advanced studio will be used for making internal productions and content to be used for training and welfare purposes, besides catering to general public through regular connect," she added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana just last week launched the revamped website of Welfare Wing of the force and also distributed financial aid of ₹3 lakh each to the families of police personnel who died due to Covid-19.
According to police, the revamped website of Welfare Wing offers welfare related information and solutions, be it related to jobs on compassionate ground, Delhi Police Welfare Scheme, Delhi Police Martyrs' Fund, health and wellness, mess booking facility, Police Foundation for Education (PFED), among other facilities.
Besides, all the documents, including ID card, pension payment order, discharge certificate and senior citizen card of the retirees will now be provided on Digi-Locker, so that these documents remain secure and handy with all our ex-personnel, police said. The police chief has assured that open house redressal facility can be availed by retirees and kin of departed personnel too.
"If a police person is not relaxed at family front, he or she cannot work in a focused way; while a motivated police person is more efficient and effective in discharging duty," he said.
Asthana also lauded the contribution of stakeholders who came forward to provide monetary assistance to kin of Covid deceased among policemen and education partners for offering economical courses for personnel's wards preparing for competitive exams and pursuing higher studies.
