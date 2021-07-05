The government on Monday allowed domestic airlines to deploy more capacity as demand shot up following the relaxations in lockdown given by many states.

The government has capped domestic aviation capacity at 65 per cent of pre-COVID levels vs 50 per cent earlier until July 31 or further orders.

In may, the government had said that the airlines can operate only 50 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1 instead of 80 per cent permitted then.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said that the decision had been taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor (occupancy rate)".

When the government had resumed scheduled domestic flights in India on May 25 last year after a two-month-long break, the ministry had permitted the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic services.

This cap was gradually increased to up to 80 per cent by December last year.

However, in May, the Civil Aviation Ministry reduced the cap from 80 per cent to 50 per cent. This reduction had come into effect from June 1.

