Now, employees can opt for EPS enhanced pension coverage within 4 months2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 03:27 PM IST
As per the new rule, the employees can contribute higher and also get enhanced benefits
As per the new rule, the employees can contribute higher and also get enhanced benefits
Employees who have not yet opted for enhanced pension coverage prior to 2014 can now do the same jointly with their employers within the next four months. This comes after a Supreme Court order regarding the same upholding the Employees' Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014.