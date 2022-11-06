Now, employees can opt for EPS enhanced pension coverage within 4 months

Now the existing EPS members (as on September 1, 2014) can contribute up to 8.33 per cent of their 'actual' salaries -- as against 8.33 per cent of the pensionable salary capped at ₹15,000 a month -- towards pension. This way they can contribute higher and also get enhanced benefits, including higher annuity after retirement.

