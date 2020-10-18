Subscribe
Home >News >India >Now, enjoy first-ever water taxi service in Kerala backwaters
Kerala's first water taxi service, launched in the backwaters of Alappuzha.

Now, enjoy first-ever water taxi service in Kerala backwaters

1 min read . 12:51 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Kerala's first water taxi service launched in the backwaters of Alappuzha
  • Kerala's water taxi service will not only promote tourism but also provide hassle-free travel facilities for people living in the water logged areas

Kerala has launched the first of its kind water taxi service. The vehicle launched in the backwaters of Alappuzha, ferried passengers. The Catamaran diesel-powered craft has a seating capacity for 10 passengers, and is first in a series of 4 boats, that State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is planning to introduce.

After feasibility study was done on the vehicle, SWTD ordered four of such boats to use them as taxi for the public service. The backwaters of Alappuzha is a major tourist region.

Watch video: Kerala's first water taxi service, launched in the backwaters of Alappuzha

Kerala's water taxi service will not only promote tourism but also provide hassle-free travel facilities for people living in the water logged areas around Alappuzha who depend on boats for their travel to the mainland.

Next time, you plan a trip to Kerala, you can enjoy the scenic backwaters in the water taxi, recently launched by the state government.

