In order to enhance Europe connectivity, Cochin International Airport on Saturday notified that it has proposed to schedule three flights every week from Kochi to London. From August 22, Air India will operate services on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Currently, the carrier flies to London from the airport only once a week.

The flight will take 10 hrs to reach the destination.

In a release the Managing Director S Suhas said, the updated schedule will stimulate the aviation as well as tourism sectors in the time of the distress.

"CIAL is delighted to host 3 flights from London a week. This is the highest number of flight services that have been scheduled in this sector in the history of CIAL. It gives a shot in the arm for the effort taken by Government of Kerala and CIAL to establish frequent connectivity to Europe," Suhas said.

The new timetable schedules the operation of flights in the sector on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. AI 150/149 arrives COK at 0300 and departs to Heathrow at 1320. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the arrival and departure operations are scheduled at 0345/1320. CIAL has waived parking and landing fee to the airlines operating in the European sector as part of its persistent effort to improve global connectivity, the release said.

India currently belongs to the UK Government’s amber list. Entering the UK from places on the amber list requires three COVID-19 tests — the first, at least three days prior to departure the second, on the day of arrival or before Day 2; and the third, on or after Day 8. Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory. For UK nationals who are fully vaccinated, neither quarantine nor the Day 8 test is required.

