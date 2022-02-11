Now generate Ayushman Bharat health account no. from Aarogya Setu. Here's how

Generating ABHA numbers is fairly simple. The user can generate their ABHA number using their Aadhaar number and some basic demographic details like name, year of birth (or date of birth), gender and address (auto-populated once the user authenticates via Aadhaar OTP). If the user does not wish to use their Aadhaar, they can use their driving license or mobile number to generate the ABHA number.

