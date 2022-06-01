Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, get real-time info about your check-in baggage at Delhi airport

Now, get real-time info about your check-in baggage at Delhi airport

Once the tags are launched, passengers will be able to purchase them at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on the website bag.hoi.in
04:15 PM IST

The 'BAGG TRAX' tags will soon be commercially launched for flyers at the Delhi airport

In a first, the Delhi airport has introduced a radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled personalised baggage tag called ‘BAGG TRAX’ for arriving passengers. 

Through this, the passengers will be able to track their check-in baggage in real-time, and know when and on which belt will their luggage reach.

The 'BAGG TRAX' tags will soon be commercially launched for flyers at the Delhi airport. Once launched, passengers will be able to purchase the tag at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on the website bag.hoi.in. 

"Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," said Delhi airport operator GMR Group-led DIAL in a statement. 

Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport, it noted.  

"They will get the message on their mobile that their luggage is ready to be picked up at the designated baggage belt," read the statement. 

Presently, as part of the pilot project, BAGG TRAX tags are given to select frequent flyers at Terminal 3 only.

"BAGG TRAX will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage," said the statement. 

