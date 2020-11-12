Now, good reforms are being considered as good politics: PM Modi at JNU

Addressing the audience, PM Modi said, "I wish that Swami Vivekananda's statue in JNU will inspire and energize everyone. I hope this statue instills courage and compassion that Swami ji wanted to see in everyone."

He also added that Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and makes them Aatmanirbhar in every way. New National Education Policy is on the same line and has inclusion at its core, he said.

Talking about reform measures taken by his government, Modi said, "People have endorsed our reform measures with their votes. Trust and betterment of the country are behind these decisions."

Modi also said, "Good reforms were considered bad politics, now it is good politics because our intentions, commitment are pure."

On national front, PM Modi said, "One thing that has done great harm to our democracy – is to give priority to our ideology over national interest. Just because my ideology says something that is why I will think the same way in matter of national interest, this is wrong."

“Our ideology should always be in correlation with National interest. Ideology should always be perfectly aligned with national interest. In the history of this country, whenever there has been a tough situation before this country people from different ideologies have come together. During independence, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi people came together to fight for independence," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via