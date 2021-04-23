All residents of Jharkhand above 18 years of age will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine for free, state Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced.

"In Jharkhand, the corona vaccine will be provided free of cost to people above the age of 18 by the state government," Soren said in a tweet on Thursday night.

"The government is working day and night to help people in this drastic transition. I am confident that with the cooperation of all, we will beat corona again. Corona will lose, Jharkhand will win," he added.

States that have announced free vaccines

Prior to this, the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have announced free vaccinations for all above 18-years.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Kumar also stated on Wednesday that all residents above the age of 18 will be vaccinated free of cost from 1 May.

Following this, Goa said on Thursday that it will be vaccinating all its residents between the ages of 18-45 for free. “I am pleased to convey government approval to provide Covid vaccine doses to all populations in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost," state additional secretary (health) Vikas Gaunekar said.

Further, all residents of Sikkim between 18-45 years will also be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free.

Before Jharkhand, West Bengal announced on the same day Covid-19 vaccines would be given free of cost to every person of the state. The Tamil Nadu and Punjab governments also said it will provide free Covid-19 vaccination for all.

Vaccination drive

The Centre on 19 April had announced a "liberalised" policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50% doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before 1 May.

India had started its Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The country commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March. The third phase began on 1 April for all above 45 years of age.

Recently, Russia's Sputnik V also got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

