Now, Kandla-Mumbai Spicejet turboprop's windshield cracks mid-air

Now, Kandla-Mumbai Spicejet turboprop's windshield cracks mid-air2 min read . 07:05 PM IST
- This time, a SpiceJet turboprop flying from Kandla to Mumbai cruising at 23,000 feet, landed safely in Mumbai after the outer windshield pane cracked.
Spicejet airlines has been making headlines for near fatal accidents.
Spicejet airlines has been making headlines for near fatal accidents.
This is the third time since 2 July and the second time within a day that a Spicejet flight has made it to the news.
This is the third time since 2 July and the second time within a day that a Spicejet flight has made it to the news.
This time, a SpiceJet turboprop flying from Kandla to Mumbai cruising at 23,000 feet, landed safely in Mumbai after the outer windshield pane cracked.
This time, a SpiceJet turboprop flying from Kandla to Mumbai cruising at 23,000 feet, landed safely in Mumbai after the outer windshield pane cracked.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai."
A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai."
"The Q400 (VT-SUV) was operating as SG 3324 when during cruise at 23,000 feet the co-pilot side windshield outerpane cracked. Associated checklist actions were carried out. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. Priority landing was carried out and aircraft landed safely at Mumbai," said a senior official.
"The Q400 (VT-SUV) was operating as SG 3324 when during cruise at 23,000 feet the co-pilot side windshield outerpane cracked. Associated checklist actions were carried out. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. Priority landing was carried out and aircraft landed safely at Mumbai," said a senior official.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into this.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into this.
Earlier in the day, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.
Earlier in the day, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.
The flight Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded in Karachi since morning after the technical glitch.
The flight Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded in Karachi since morning after the technical glitch.
On 2 July, in a Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight, passengers noticed smoke inside the plane. The smoke was detected inside the plane when the aircraft was passing 5000 ft, the airline spokesperson said. The SpiceJet aircraft then returned safely to Delhi airport, the airline said in a statement.
On 2 July, in a Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight, passengers noticed smoke inside the plane. The smoke was detected inside the plane when the aircraft was passing 5000 ft, the airline spokesperson said. The SpiceJet aircraft then returned safely to Delhi airport, the airline said in a statement.
The SG-2862 flight which took off from Delhi at 6:15 am for Jabalpur, landed back at 7:00 am at the Delhi airport. "On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked," the SpiceJet spokesperson.
The SG-2862 flight which took off from Delhi at 6:15 am for Jabalpur, landed back at 7:00 am at the Delhi airport. "On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked," the SpiceJet spokesperson.