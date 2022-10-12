Now, motorcycles to be part of Dellhi's bus lane enforcement vehicles2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:26 AM IST
- Motorcycles will be deployed in 11 teams for bus lane enforcement on inner and outer ring roads each
For the first time, the Delhi government has inducted motorcycles for enforcing bus lane driving. Previously, only Innova cars were used for the purpose and they faced difficulty in passing through narrow roads. According to Delhi's transport department officials, this is the first time motorcycles have been inducted into the enforcement team. This will ensure enforcement teams can enter narrow lanes where cars cannot.