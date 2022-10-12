For the first time, the Delhi government has inducted motorcycles for enforcing bus lane driving. Previously, only Innova cars were used for the purpose and they faced difficulty in passing through narrow roads. According to Delhi's transport department officials, this is the first time motorcycles have been inducted into the enforcement team. This will ensure enforcement teams can enter narrow lanes where cars cannot.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 66 enforcement vehicles, including 36 motorcycles and 30 Innova cars, along with 50 CNG low-floor cluster buses.

Equipped with sirens, these enforcement vehicles will be stationed across the day covering major stretches to create awareness on not disturbing the movement of buses.

The two-wheelers will be deployed in 11 teams for bus lane enforcement on inner and outer ring roads each, while the remaining bikes will be deployed at six critical stretches in seven teams and two shifts.

One Innova car will be deployed to each team with 84 teams using 84 four-wheelers. The new ones will be deployed at 15 critical stretches identified by the department.

With this, the total number of enforcement vehicles has shot up to 120, with 84 four-wheelers and 36 two-wheelers. In addition, they will also issue challans for encroachment and parked vehicles in the bus lanes.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the enforcement vehicles will help in keeping bus lanes free from encroachment and parked vehicles.

"The 66 enforcement vehicles flagged off today (Tuesday) will ensure to keep the bus lane free from encroachments and parked vehicles across the city. This will help in faster movement of buses, leading to even better schedule adherence and hence increasing reliability for travel to one's home and office," he said.

Separately, CM Kejriwal said there will be 1,800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi by 2023, while 80% of the city's fleet will be electric by 2025.

The government has floated a tender for 1,500 electric buses, and by November next year, 1,800 such buses will be playing on Delhi roads, he said.