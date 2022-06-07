Now, Mumbaikars can buy farm-fresh veggies at PDS shops

In a move to provide farm-fresh vegetables at their nearest ration or public distribution system shops, the Maharashtra government has started a pilot project in Mumbai and Thane district as of now which can later be implemented in the rest of the state
In a move to provide farm-fresh vegetables at their nearest ration or public distribution system (PDS) shops, the Maharashtra government has started a pilot project in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district as of now which can later be implemented in the rest of the state.
Maharashtra food and civil supplies department said the state government started the pilot initiative limited to Mumbai and Thane cities after the request of farmers' produce organizations following the success of earlier similar initiatives.
Vijay Waghmare, secretary food and civil supplies department said earlier the Maharashtra government had started a similar initiative in which stationery products were allowed to be sold at PDS shops in rural areas. The people in the rural areas were facing hardships as the stationery products sold in these regions were expensive and of bad quality, the official added.
The initiative will benefit farmers, shopkeepers and consumers who can get fresh produce, Waghmare said.
The scheme was successfully tried and tested in Pune and later implemented in the rest of the state, Waghmare said, adding that once the initiative gained traction, its ambit was further extended to groceries as well.
Waghmare said as both the schemes received a good response in rural areas, the farmers' produce organisations from Pune and Nashik had approached the department seeking that even their produce be sold through PDS shops.
These organizations already had a good presence in the urban areas through their applications and supply chains, Waghmare said. People can place their orders at PDS shops, which will serve as a link between the produce organisations and consumers, he added.
