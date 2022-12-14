"In respect of companies earning Royalties/FTS/Interest/Dividend income from India and taxes are required to be deducted, then technically they would also be obliged to obtain PAN. Accordingly, this relief may not be of much help unless it is further clarified. Post 31st March 2023, everyone is required to obtain PAN and do an online filing of Form 10F, as applicable," said Nishit Parikh, Partner, Direct Tax, Sudit K Parekh & Co LLP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}