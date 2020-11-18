Now, only 50 people allowed at weddings in Delhi to check Covid-19 surge

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today approved Delhi govt's proposal of allowing 50 people at weddings against earlier limit of 200. Addressing an online media briefing on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said this was essential as 'larger the crowd at a place, the more harmful it is'. He further added that lockdown won't be imposed in the national capital but people have to be stopped from gathering in large numbers.

Lt Gov has given approval. This was essential as larger the crowd at a place, the more harmful it is. Lockdown won't be imposed but people have to be stopped from gathering in large numbers: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on capping number of attendees at weddings in Delhi to 50 https://t.co/Q7P4DHDx58 pic.twitter.com/wEX7GwleNi — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought the Centre's approval for shutting down markets which could be COVID-19 hotspots.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 6,396 cases. The city has crossed the peak of third Covid wave, the Aam Aadmi Party government said on Monday.

On Sunday, after a meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Kejriwal, the central government adopted a 12-point plan to tackle coronavirus in the national capital

