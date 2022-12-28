Now, post-mortems to be conducted even after sunset in Delhi2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 05:46 AM IST
- The Delhi government had sent a proposal to the Union government for conducting postmortems in hospitals after sunset
Postmortems can now be conducted in Delhi even after sunset, the city government said on Tuesday, describing its decision as a "landmark reform". However, in the case of deaths where there is suspicion of murder, suicide, rape, or foul play, "a provision has been made to examine the dead bodies only during the day," he said.