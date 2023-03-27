Now reach Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hrs; expressway to be completed by January 2024; here's all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Currently, the travel between Delhi to Dehradun take around 5.30-6 hours.
Now travllers can reach Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours via the Delhi-Dehradun expressway which is likely to completed by next year. Yesterday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
