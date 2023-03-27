Now travllers can reach Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours via the Delhi-Dehradun expressway which is likely to completed by next year. Yesterday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Currently, the travel between Delhi to Dehradun take around 5.30-6 hours.

During the inspection, Dhami took stock of the 340-meter-long Daat Kali tunnel and elevated section on the expressway from the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). While inspecting, Chief Engineer Public Works Department Ayaz Ahmed, District Magistrate Dehradun, Sonika, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar and officers of NHAI were present.

The chief minister has directed the executing agencies to complete the work within the stipulated time but also pay special attention to the quality.

He said that to speed up the works related to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Uttarakhand, NHAI will be provided with all necessary support needed from the state, to ensure the timely completion of the project. The CM added that permission has also been given to carry out work at night as well on the expressway.

"This highway will help in reducing the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to just 2-2.5 hours. In the coming time, tourists will easily be able to come from Delhi. The work is going on very fast & we ensure that it is completed by January 2024. The speed at which road connectivity is increasing in the state it will give a major boost to economic activities in the state," he told ANI.

Apart from this, the CM also interacted with the labourers and inquired about their well-being and ordered officials to take care of their (labours) health, accommodation and food arrangements.

Earlier on 6 March, Union Road minister Nitin Gadkari had said that “Work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project will be over by December end and from January 1 next year people will be travelling."

Here's all you need to know about Delhi-Dehradun expressway:

The Delhi Dehradun express way will reduce the distance from 235 km to 210 km.

The expressway is being built at a cost of around ₹13,000 crore.

The 210 km long expressway will start from North East Delhi and pass through Baghpat, Shamli, Muzzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Dehradun.

The last 20-km stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway passes through an eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park and concerning that Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 km) is being constructed that includes 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel, said a press release by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions.

The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in the state of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from ANI)