The most awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December 2023 and will be available for public use from 1 January 2024, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on 6 March. This expressway will reduce the the journey time between the two cities to two hours.

During his visit to Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh on Sunday, Gadkari said, "Work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project will be over by December end and from January 1 next year people will be travelling from Dehradun to Delhi in just two hours."

Currently, the travel between Delhi to Dehradun take around 5.30-6 hours.

Here's all you need to know about the Delhi-Dehradun expressway:

The Delhi Dehradun express way will reduce the distance from 235 km to 210 km.

The expressway is being built at a cost of around ₹13,000 crore.

The 210 km long expressway will start from North East Delhi and pass through Baghpat, Shamli, Muzzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Dehrudun.

For easy entry and exit, the highway will have 7 interchanges and 60 underpasses.

The expressway will have features like closed toll system, CCTV surveillance, wayside amenities at every 25 km.

The minimum driving speed will be 100km/hour

The last 20km stretch will pass through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor of six lane and 12 km will be constructed that includes 340m Daat Kali tunnel.

The 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions.

The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in the state of Uttarakhand.

In Gadkari's recent announcement, he also said, "Char Dham Yatra goes on for six months at present. But, once the all-weather road project is complete, devotees can visit the Himalayan temples throughout the year." He also updated on the work on the ropeway project in Kedarnath whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in October 2022. The 12.97 km ropeway, the longest in the world at an altitude of 11,500 feet, will go from Sonprayag to the Himalayan temple.

(With inputs from PTI)