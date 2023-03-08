Now reach Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours; new expressway to open for public in next year. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- Currently, the travel between Delhi to Dehradun take around 5.30-6 hours.
The most awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December 2023 and will be available for public use from 1 January 2024, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on 6 March. This expressway will reduce the the journey time between the two cities to two hours.
