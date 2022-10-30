Now reach Nagpur to Pune in just 8 hours; here's how

Meanwhile, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samridhi Mahamarg will be 701 km long, directly connecting ten districts, twenty-six talukas and around 392 villages. It will have a speed limit of 150 km which will bring Nagpur and Mumbai within 8 hours reach. Thus, travel time from Mumbai to Aurangabad will be 4 hours and from Aurangabad to Nagpur, another 4 hours. It will connect several industrial areas, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) , the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), dry ports of Wardha and Jalna and Mumbai’s JNPT.