Now restoring salaries of employees: MMT’s Rajesh Magow

We have been looking to manage our costs to balance out short-term need and long-term sustainability of the business. We took several cost rationalisation and restructuring measures to re-engineer our cost structure to make it more variable or semi-variable. This included cutting back on our variable costs as well as fixed costs including pay cuts and some unavoidable right sizing. The good news, however, is that with the business coming back, we are now in process of restoring employees' salaries.