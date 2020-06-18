Now Sino-Indian fusion food is put on the front burner

“A call on banning Chinese food is just an expression of cheap activism, because someone fell off the news cycle. People know that cuisine-specific restaurants are owned, run and patronized by Indians, with zero bearing on anyone from China," said Manu Chandra, executive chef and partner at the Olive Group, which runs, among others, Cantan-Chinese Bar House in Bengaluru. “For a sector that has been battered by covid, rendering lakhs unemployed, statements like these are very unfair," he said. Chandra doesn’t consider the vast majority of food served as “Chinese" in India to have anything to do with Chinese cuisines like Cantonese, Shandong or Zhe.