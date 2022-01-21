As India expands its vaccination drive for teens and starts administering booster doses too, the central government on Friday announced that six beneficiaries will now be able to register on the CoWIN platform to get an anti-Covid dose using the same mobile number.

Earlier, only four people could use the same mobile number for registration.

In addition to this, the Union health ministry said that a new feature has been introduced to raise an issue on CoWIN, through which beneficiaries can revoke their current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

“The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries," said the ministry.

“The changes may take three to seven days after submitting the online request through raise an issue utility. Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at the nearest vaccination centre, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system," it added.

The government had in June announced the feature of 'Raise an Issue' for users to be able to correct any errors in their certificate.

Users until now could log in to make corrections to their name, year of birth and gender on the Covid vaccination certificates, if there are inadvertent errors.

How to rectify errors?

Step 1. Go to www.cowin.gov.in

Step 2. Sign in by entering your 10-digit mobile number

Step 3. Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your phone

Step 4. Click on Verify & Proceed

Step 5. Go to Account Details

Step 6. If you are vaccinated, you will see a "Raise an Issue" button. Click on it

Step 7. The portal will ask you "What is the issue?" Under "Correction in certificate", click on the error that you need to get corrected

After this, a user can update their information. They will be able to get an error-free certificate after verification of details.

