Now travel from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka with IRCTC’s ‘Sri Ramayana Yatra’. Check dates, cost and other details here3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 03:50 PM IST
- The Shri Ramayana Yatra is a theme based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on Ramayana circuit which covers the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.
- Apart form this, the IRCTC is also offering an extended optional trip of the Ramayana trail to Sri Lanka.
IRCTC will start the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train on 7 April 2023. The Shri Ramayana Yatra is a theme based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on Ramayana circuit which covers the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.
