IRCTC will start the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train on 7 April 2023. The Shri Ramayana Yatra is a theme based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on Ramayana circuit which covers the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

Apart form this, the IRCTC is also offering an extended optional trip of the Ramayana trail to Sri Lanka.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

The train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung will cover places including Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamadhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Manikpur Jn, Nashik Road Hospate, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam Road, Nagpur and then back to Delhi.

As per the IRCTC, the package will offer 120 seats of which AC I Coupe will have 24; AC I Cabin will 48 seats and AC II will have 48 seats.

Here are the boarding points and de-boarding Stations:

The boarding points include: Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow.

The de-boarding stations include: Virangani lakshmi Bai, Gwalior, Agra, Mathura.

Cost of the entire trip:

For 1AC Coupe (24 Seats), only double sharing is allowed and will cost ₹1,68,950/. For 1AC Cabin (48 Seats), the price will differ according to single , double and triple sharing and will range between Rs. 1,61,645 to ₹1,35,500. For 2AC (48 Seats), the price will range between ₹1,29,165 to ₹1,03,020.

For children between the age of 5-11 years, the ticket will be priced at ₹1,35,500 for 1AC Cabin and Rs. 1,03,020 for 2AC.

Visits covered to be covered during the trip:

Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund, Ram Janaki Mandir, Janaki Mandir and Punaura Dham, Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple, Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti, Sita Mata temple, Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman Temple, Shringi Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ramchaura, Gupt Godavari, Ram Ghat, Sati Anusuya Temple, Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple, Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple, Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanushkodi, Sri Sita Ramachnadraswamy Temple, Anjaneya Swamy Temple and Ramtek Fort and Temple.

Ramayana Yatra: Sri Lanka

If a tourist wish to further extend the trip of the Ramayana trail in Sri Lanka, then from Nagpur they can directly head to the next part of the trip Ramayana Yatra: Sri Lanka. On 23rd April, the previous trip will end at Nagpur Railway Station and the train will departs for Delhi. For tourists who avail the 5 nights/6 days Ramayana Trail in Srilanka tour will proceed for Nagpur International Airport for onward journey to Colombo.

The destinations covered here will include: Colombo, Dambulla, Trincomalee, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya. As per the itinerary, all meals will be included in this package. The total seat for this package is limited to 40.

Speaking of flight details, on 23rd, passenger will depart from Nagpur at 2220 Hrs to Chennai from Flight 6E 6018 followed by a Sri Lanka Airlines flight from Chennai to Colombo.

Package Cost:

Single Occupancy Double Occupancy Triple Occupancy Child With Extra Bed Child Without Extra Bed ₹ 82880 ₹ 69620 ₹ 67360 ₹ 46870 ₹ 44720

For the international trip, passengers are required to have double vaccination. Partial/Unvaccinated passenger may carry RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours from the date of departure on own cost.

Tourists may also be required to incorporate their credentials in the Air Suvidha App of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India. Apart from this, passport should have validity of minimum 6 months from the date of return to India.