If a tourist wish to further extend the trip of the Ramayana trail in Sri Lanka, then from Nagpur they can directly head to the next part of the trip Ramayana Yatra: Sri Lanka. On 23rd April, the previous trip will end at Nagpur Railway Station and the train will departs for Delhi. For tourists who avail the 5 nights/6 days Ramayana Trail in Srilanka tour will proceed for Nagpur International Airport for onward journey to Colombo.