Now Uber drivers can see trip destination before accepting ride, check details

Now Uber drivers can see trip destination before accepting ride, check details2 min read . 08:06 PM IST
The following move has been taken after feedback which the ride-hailing app received from its National Driver Advisory Council.
Aiming to cut down on trip cancellation post-booking of the trip, Uber on 14 July said that its drivers would now be able to see the final destination of the passenger before they accept the ride.
The following move has been taken after feedback which the ride-hailing app received from its National Driver Advisory Council -- that was launched in March 2022 to facilitate a two-way dialogue between Uber and drivers across six metro cities to address key issues.
"To enhance transparency and remove frustration for riders and drivers, drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to see the trip destination before they decide to accept the ride," Uber said in a statement.
The firm said it had done a pilot project in May on the same which yielded encouraging results in the reduction of trip cancellations. "Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance threshold and rolled out the unconditional feature to all cities. Uber will continue monitoring feedback from drivers and riders and make changes if required," the ride-hailing firm said.
Uber has now introduced an OTP-based login to facilitate ease of doing business on its platform that will help drivers to log in to the app in a hassle-free and convenient way without the need to remember passwords or other details.
Uber also took cognizance of common issues faced by drivers and provided solutions based on the discussion during the second meeting of its driver advisory council.
A Home phone button has been added to the Uber app for Uber Auto and Moto drivers helping them to call for support when required. Uber will now send a push notification to riders about waiting charges when they book a trip to address feedback from Moto drivers about lack of awareness about waiting charges.
"Drivers at the airport often faced an operational challenge as they had to pay for airport charges upfront and later get reimbursed. However, now Uber has introduced cashless operations at airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore," Uber said.
Apart from this, Uber introduced several changes which include up to a 15 per cent increase in fares to offset the cost of rising fuel prices, a long-distance pick-up fee to compensate drivers when they travel a long distance to pick up riders and changed payment frequency to all weekdays for drivers to receive online payment transfer etc.
With PTI inputs.
