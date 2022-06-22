Minutes ahead of the cabinet meeting called by the Chief minister of Maharashtra, Congress observer for the state and leader Kamal Nath announced that Udhdhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Maharashtra government has started the cabinet meeting at 1 pm at Balasaheb Thorat's residence in Mumbai amid the ongoing political turmoil.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Reliance Foundation hospital in South Bombay.

The governor had been reportedly seen taking all forms of precautions while in public- wearing masks, following Covid Appropriate behaviour.

An official has confirmed that Koshyari has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital.

A statement from the Raj Bhawan was issued which stated that anybody who wanted to contact the governor should do so via video conference.

"Governor has Covid symptoms. Which is why he is admitted to the hospital. He is stable and there are no such talks of handing over his charge to the other Governor. If anyone wants to get in contact with the Governor, can do it via Video Conference," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

The political crisis in Maharashtra escalated since the state legislative council election results. Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after posting an update on the winning of a party leaders was ‘unreachable’ and thereafter was traced to a hotel in Surat of BJP-led Gujarat.

Shinde along with a at least 40 other MLAs have then been shifted to Guwahati in Assam, in what looks ike could transpire as the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's governance in Maharashtra.

Further, it has been reported that Maharashtra Shiv Sena ministers, who are among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde on 22 June said that they are upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.

However, they also added that they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership.