Fewer people were vaccinated in four districts on Saturday owing to a shortage in vaccine , Uttarakhand administration has said.

"We had demanded 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines but received only 1.38 lakh doses. Expecting another vaccine batch on 13 April," said state immunisation officer Dr Kuldeep Singh Martolia.

The vaccination drive was halted at 178 centres in Dehradun, Chamoli, Nainital, and Tehri on Saturday as stocks of vaccines ran out and were resumed on Sunday after officials went and sourced more doses, reported news agency ANI.

There are 697 vaccination centres in the state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash held a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the Covid-19 situation at the Secretariat.

He said since Covid-19 cases are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to ramp up testing in all the districts and ensure 100 per cent testing in containment zones. He added that adherence to social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour in crowded areas including markets, hotels, restaurants should also be ensured.

States complain of vaccine shortage

Uttarakhand is the latest to flag concerns about vaccine crunch, joining Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh who said they only have a limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines and urged the Centre to ramp up the supply.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday also red-flagged the shortage and said that the national capital has vaccines for 7-10 days.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have also written to the Centre seeking more vaccines.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand health ministers had on Thursday stated that their states were facing vaccine shortage.

The concerns came even as the Union health ministry stated that India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses in 85 days.

"India’s vaccination coverage crosses 10-crore mark with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours. 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,17,963 sessions till 7 am today," the ministry said on Sunday.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had stated on that there is no shortage of shots in India.

“All the claims of states are baseless and centre is supplying vaccines to all states equitably irrespective of the ruling party. The central government is working very hard in controlling the pandemic and speeding up the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program and states should support it," Vardhan told Mint.





