Now visit Rashtrapati Bhavan for five days a week from 1 Dec

The President of India resides at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Change of Guard ceremony is also organised at the President House every Saturday from 8 am to 9 am. However, the event doesn't take place on gazetted holidays. Along with this, the event is not organised on days that are notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Earlier, the event has been cancelled on the occasion of the oath taking ceremony of President Draupadi Murmu and the swearing in ceremony of former CJI UU Lalit.