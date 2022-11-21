Now visit Rashtrapati Bhavan for five days a week from 1 Dec

Now visit Rashtrapati Bhavan for five days a week from 1 Dec1 min read . 08:38 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days a week from 1 Dec. People can visit the President House from Wednesday to Sunday every week
People can visit Rashtrapati Bhvan for viewing for five days a week from 1 December. The President house will be open for public viewing on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
According to an official statement released by the President's secretariat, people can visit President house on the mentioned days in five time slots of one hour each. They can visit from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.
Visitors are allowed in Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex for one more days, making it open for a total of six days in week from Tuesday to Sunday for public. However, the museum will remain closed on gazetted holidays.
The President of India resides at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Change of Guard ceremony is also organised at the President House every Saturday from 8 am to 9 am. However, the event doesn't take place on gazetted holidays. Along with this, the event is not organised on days that are notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Earlier, the event has been cancelled on the occasion of the oath taking ceremony of President Draupadi Murmu and the swearing in ceremony of former CJI UU Lalit.
Change of Guard ceremony is an ancient military tradition, which is held every week to discharge the existing group of President's Bodyguards and enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards. The traditional ceremony is also open for visitors and to witness it, people can book their slots online at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.
(With inputs from PTI)
