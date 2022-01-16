West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani on Sunday took to Twitter to invite Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk to "drop here" and set up his business in the state, days after the industrialist tweeted that he was trying to work through some challenges with the Centre.

The US-based company, which is looking to launch its products in India, had last year sought a reduction in import duties so that its high-performance electric cars can begin to sell in India.

The heavy industries ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing its iconic vehicles in India before any tax concessions are considered.

Responding to a tweet on the company's plans to launch its products in India, Musk had written on 13 January, "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government."

Retweeting this, Rabbani, who is the minister for minority development and madrasa education in the West Bengal government, said: “Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision. Bengal means Business."

Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision.



Bengal means Business … https://t.co/CXtx4Oq7y5 — Md Ghulam Rabbani (রাব্বানী) (@GhulamRabbani_) January 15, 2022

This comes hours after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asked Musk to set up manufacturing units in the state.

He said the 'Punjab model' will create Ludhiana as a hub for electric vehicles and the battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment.

“I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development," Sidhu said.

I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development https://t.co/kXDMhcdVi6 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 16, 2022

The governments of Telangana and Maharashtra have already invited Musk to set up Tesla manufacturing units in their respective states.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil invited Musk to set up a production unit in the state, assuring him of all necessary help.

“Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," wrote Patil.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

His offer two days after Telangana minister KT Rama Rao asked Musk to set up shop in his state.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India," Rama Rao tweeted on Friday.

