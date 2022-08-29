Now, WhatsApp your food order on Indian Railways. Here's how

Now, WhatsApp your food order on Indian Railways. Here's how2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
- With the WhatsApp chatbot customers can place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) on Monday announced the launch of food delivery app --Zoop. This app helps passengers order food through the messaging service WhatsApp. Officials further informed that passengers can avail the service by using their 'Passenger Name Record' (PNR) number, found on the ticket, while travelling on the train.
The app- Zoop- is a partnership effort of IRCTC and Jio Haptik. The app allows users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps. Passengers will not be redirected to another link from the WhatsApp chat, but can order the food within the chat itself. Passengers need not download any additional app or software to order food online.
With the latest WhatsApp chatbot, named "Ziva" customers can use their PNR numbers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support.
IRCTC has been set up as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and promote domestic and international tourism. E-Catering is part of this.
E-Catering, the service of IRCTC's Catering and Hospitality business, is an internet-based service that allows passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets through a mobile application while travelling on a train.
A passenger can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at 91 7042062070. Once the order is confirmed the food will be delivered to the passengers on their respective seats or berths.
The online food ordering and delivery services are available at Vijayawada, Vadodra, Moradabad, Warangal, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Agra Cant, Tundla Junction, Balharshah Junction and at more than 100 A1, A and B Category railway stations.
India's first and only WhatsApp-enabled food-ordering platform allows passengers to order a variety of cuisine. These include-
-Veg Thali
-Veg/ Chicken Biryani With Raita
-Standard/Jain Special Thali
The Zoop app provides a quick and easy 3-click payment experience within WhatsApp to place instant orders with real-time tracking and support
