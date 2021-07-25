Having a passport is mandatory for going abroad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) runs passport service through various Passport Seva Centres across nation. However, for those who want to register or apply for their passport, there is a piece of good news for them. The India Post is now offering passport registration and passport apply facility at various post offices in India. What an applicant need is to visit the nearest post office's Common Service Centre or CSS counters.

The India Post informed about the passport registration and passport apply facility at post offices through a tweet citing, "Now it’s easy to register and apply for a passport at your nearest post office CSC counter. To know more, visit the nearest post office."

Now it’s easy to register and apply for a passport at your nearest post office CSC counter. To know more, visit the nearest post office. #AapkaDostIndiaPost — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 24, 2021

For information to the readers, one can apply for the passport by visiting at the nearest Passport Seva Centre or Passport Seva Kendra, which already exists in various post offices. So, by allowing applicants to apply for passport by paying visit to the nearest post office will maximise the utility of Post Office Passport Seve Kendras.

As per passportindia.gov.in, "Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras are extended arms of Passport Offices and render front-end services related to passport issuance. These Kendras cover functionalities from token issuance to granting of application for passport issue/re-issue and other services."

"Under the new system, it is mandatory for all applicants to be physically present at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) along with Application Print receipt and original documents after submitting application Online," says passportindia.gov.in.

So, those passport applicants, who have registered and applied online for passport, they can now go to the nearest Post Office having Passport Seva Kendra with the Application Print receipt and original documents after submitting application Online.

One can't apply for passport at Passport Office. One needs to visit Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra to submit your passport application.

Recently, India Post has introduced Life Certificate service to the pensioners and other senior citizens. It has also introduced income tax return service at the post offices across nation.

