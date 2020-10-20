Now, you can become a CA 6 months before present timeline. Here is ICAI new rule

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) after class 10 exams. This was announced by director of Board of Studies at ICAI. However, provisional admission to the foundation course will only be regularised once a candidate clears class 12 exams.

The new norms will enable students to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) six months before the present timeline.

"The Competent Authority has conveyed its approval on the ICAI proposal for amending the Regulations 25E, 25F & 28F of Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 which now enables candidate to provisionally register in the Foundation Course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) after passing Class X examinations," ICAI said.

The basic objective behind the proposal was to allow students to provisionally register in the foundation course after passing class 10 examination, Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI, told PTI.

"This will help students to prepare for the foundation course while pursuing class 11 and 12 and thus students would have ample time to update their knowledge and acquire requisite techniques to appear and pass CA foundation with flying colours. The ICAI also offers free online classes to students of the foundation which can be accessed anytime, anywhere," Gupta added.

Detailing the advantages of new entry requirements, Gupta said, "Students can provisionally register themselves for the CA Foundation course after passing class 10 examination hence providing them with more time for developing, understanding and preparing for the professional course."

"Students will be able to complete four months study period while pursuing class 11 and 12 and appear in foundation examination in the month of May or June immediately after appearing in class 12 examination. With the new norms, students will be able complete CA course and become Chartered Accountant, six months in advance, due to early admission," he said.

Eligibility Criteria for appearing in Foundation Examination

(a) Student has to register with the Board of Studies of the Institute on or before 1st day of January or 1st day of July for the examination to be held in the months of May/June or November/December respectively. In other words, 4 months study period is required before appearing in Foundation Examination.

(b) Student should have appeared in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination conducted by an examining body constituted by law in India or an examination recognised by the Central Government (or the State Government) as equivalent thereto (for the purpose of admission to graduation course) (With PTI Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via