Now you can float above waves! Kerala designs a unique bridge | Watch video

Now you can float above waves! Kerala designs a unique bridge | Watch video1 min read . 12:52 PM IST
Kerala floating bridge: The floating bridge is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) block, creating a new experience in the middle of the sea
A floating bridge has been set up by the Kerala tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves. The bridge has been built with the help of the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department, according to Manoramaonline.com.
The bridge is 100 meters long and 3 metre in width. The floating bridge is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) block, creating a new experience in the middle of the sea. 1300 HDP blocks weighing 7 kg were used for the bridge, as per the local media. These can be moved around as needed as they can be quickly attached and shaken. Supports are provided at intervals of 2 minutes in low-lying blocks.
The bridge is reinforced with 31 anchors weighing 100 kg. The bridge rises and falls according to the waves. It can carry up to 500 people at a time. However, at present, only 50 people wearing life jackets are allowed on the bridge. At the end of the bridge, which stretches out to the sea, there is a 15 metre wide platform where visitors can enjoy the beauty of the sea. The timings to visit the bridge are- from 11 AM to 6 PM.
