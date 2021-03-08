Now, you can fly directly from Delhi to Bareilly in just an hour

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday flagged off all-women crew-operated Delhi–Bareilly inaugural flight on the occasion of International Women's Day. The travel time for the flight is just 60 minutes.

Recently, the Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik. The flagging off marks the commencement of the 56th airport under the UDAN scheme and marks the successful operationalization of the eighth airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra and Prayagraj.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, "I would like to thank all the stakeholders who have done a tremendous job to get start the Bareilly flight under 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme."

"We have a strong team of women in the aviation sector, with 16 per cent of staff controlling the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Today is a matter of great pride for us because all the women are commanding the inaugural flight of Alliance Air and other 11 more flights from different route under all-women crew," he added.

Trishul Military Airbase, Bareilly belongs to the Indian Air Force and the land was handed over to the Airport Authority of India for construction of the interim civil aviation operations.

The Government of India sanctioned Rs. 88 crores under the UDAN scheme for the development of the interim civil aviation operations. The upgradation was undertaken by the AAI with a cost of Rs. 65 crores.

Alliance Air was awarded the Delhi - Bareilly route under the UDAN-4 bidding process last year. The airline will be deploying its ATR 72 600 aircraft having a seating capacity of 70 seats on this route.

Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harpreet A De Singh said, "We are celebrating the Women's Day with an all-women crew today and for the first time in Alliance Air history, we have deployed all-women crew for the inaugural flight to Bareilly under the command of women pilots, women crew, women engineers, women aircraft dispatchers and women Air Traffic Controller (ATC)."

She also extended her best wishes to all the women who dream of becoming pilots and aviation professionals.

The Civil Aviation minister also stressed on the growth of the Indian aviation sector and highlighted the upcoming aviation project in Uttar Pradesh. "Kushinagar, Ayodhya and many other airports will get operational soon. The work on the Jewar airport will begin soon. The project costs ₹30,000 crore." Puri said.

Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for labour and employment, flew to Bareilly in the inaugural flight.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via