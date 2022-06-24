On June 24, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed the unified payments interface (UPI) mechanism for retail investors who wished to apply for the public offering of real estate investment trusts (REIT) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT) for application values up to ₹5 lakh. The capital markets regulator stated in two separate circulars that the new framework, which aims to further streamline the procedure, will be applicable to the public issue of units of InvIT and REIT, which opens on August 1.

