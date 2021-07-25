OPEN APP
Now your Covid Vaccination Certificate displays dates of both doses

Once you get vaccinated, a certificate is issued to you as proof of vaccination, which has a secure QR code to protect it against falsification. After the first dose, the certificate says 'partially vaccinated' and after both the shots, it mentions 'fully vaccinated'. Now along with your status of vaccination, your Covid Vaccination Certificate on CoWIN will also display the dates of both doses.

"Now your Covid Vaccination Certificate on http://Cowin.gov.in displays dates of both doses," govt's Covid-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43 crore with nearly 46 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

"India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43,26,05,567 with nearly 45,74,298 vaccine doses administered on Saturday," the HealthMministry said in a statement.

If you have received your vaccination certificate but see an error on it, you will now be able to correct it through the CoWin portal.

Users can log in to make corrections to their name, year of birth and gender on the Covid vaccination certificates if there are inadvertent errors. For this, users will have to visit www.cowin.gov.in and 'Raise an Issue'.

How to correct errors in Covid vaccine certificate

1) Go to www.cowin.gov.in

2) Sign in by entering your 10-digit mobile number

3) Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your phone

4) Click on Verify & Proceed

5) Go to Account Details

6) If you are vaccinated, you will see a "Raise an Issue" button. Click on it

7) The portal will ask you "What is the issue?" Under "Correction in certificate", click on the error that you need to get corrected

