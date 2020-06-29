NPA worries may force RBI’s hand on a loan recast

RBI has been opposed to debt restructuring, since banks in the past had to classify restructured loans as standard accounts and set aside lower provisions. However, RBI has since taken a U-Turn and is now considering this option. That practice ended in 2015 when governor Raghuram Rajan began an asset quality review of banks, which revealed divergence between reported levels of impairment and actual positions of large corporate accounts. This led to recognition of stressed accounts as NPAs, resulting in a surge in bad loan ratios of banks from 3.4% of gross advances in March 2013 to 4.7% in March 2015, and further to 9.9% by March 2017.