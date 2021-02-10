Subscribe
NPCI admits to 'teething issues' that caused technical glitches for MF investors
(Photo: iStock)

NPCI admits to 'teething issues' that caused technical glitches for MF investors

2 min read . 07:49 PM IST Aparna Banerjea

'Most of the early issues observed in this regard are already solved and we are working with our bank and fintech partners to sort out any unresolved pendency,' NPCI said in a statement

After reports poured in from mutual fund investors that they faced technical glitches during bull rally on Wednesday, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) admitted to "teething issues" with a newly implemented system.

After reports poured in from mutual fund investors that they faced technical glitches during bull rally on Wednesday, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) admitted to "teething issues" with a newly implemented system.

The NPCI – which enables digital payments and settlements – has recently migrated systems with an objective to scale National Automated Clearing House (NACH) infrastructure to meet the increasing volume requirements and industry demands.

The NPCI – which enables digital payments and settlements – has recently migrated systems with an objective to scale National Automated Clearing House (NACH) infrastructure to meet the increasing volume requirements and industry demands.

"This was a planned migration activity and during which we faced some initial teething issues such as delay in settlement," NPCI said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, our migration coincided with the regulatory rule effected from February 1, 2021, that NAV (net asset value) should be realised only after the funds received by the Mutual Funds," it further added.

Most of the early issues observed in this regard are already solved and we are working with our bank and fintech partners to sort out any unresolved pendency, the statement further read.

According to earlier reports, investors could not get the mutual fund units they purchased in time because of the troubles with the settlement system operated by the NPCI.

It can be noted that the budget announcement on February 1 and the following trading sessions have seen a nearly 10 per cent rally in the benchmark, and a delay in crediting the units purchased meant investors who bought the units online missed out on the gains.

A recently announced regulatory change on NAV implemented by markets regulator Sebi only aggravated the troubles, the reports said.

The NPCI statement on Tuesday said most of the early issues observed in this regard are already solved and it is working with bank and fintech partners to "sort out any unresolved pendency".

NACH has started an exclusive clearing session for mutual funds since February 1, which will support the regulatory objective to pass on funds on the same day and help banks and the ecosystem for better compliance, the NPCI said.

"We regret this unwarranted inconvenience caused to the investors and would work towards providing the best of payment experience," it added.

