NPCI and IDFC First Bank lineup to debut industry-first sticker-based Debit Card

This IDFC FIRST Bank Sticker debit card has a complimentary personal accidental cover, round-the-clock concierge services, and a variety of RuPay offers. Due to its smaller size than a typical debit card, the sticker-based Debit Card massively increases user convenience by being usable on a wide range of products and devices for example the Sticker-based Debit Card may be attached to any surface including mobile phones, ID cards, wallets, tabs, airpod cases, etc. The object can be utilized to tap and pay, eliminating the need to carry a debit card. It can also be adapted to wearable devices like watches and rings, or it can be used after scanning a QR code to enter a UPI PIN. With the touch-free method of payment, transactions up to Rs. 5,000 may be completed in a matter of seconds without a PIN, whereas transactions above that require a tap and PIN.