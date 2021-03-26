BENGALURU: National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) has defined standard operating procedure for the 30% market cap on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions for third-party payment or app providers (TPAP).

The 30% cap will be calculated on the basis of total volume of transactions processed on UPI during the preceding three months by a player, on a rolling basis, starting 1 January, 2021. Players have time until January 2023 to comply with the norms.

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

According to the communication, NPCI will trigger a first alert through an e-mail or letter to a third party payment provider and its partner banks, after their market share, in terms of total UPI transactions, hits the 25-27% threshold. Players will have to acknowledge this alert from NPCI.

The second alert, by the retail payments organisation, will be sent once a player hits 27-30% of total market share, with the entity having to provide evidence to NPCI on actions undertaken to comply with market volume cap.

On crossing the 30% mark, third party-apps and their partner banks will have to stop onboarding new users with immediate effect. The NPCI has, however, said it may offer exemption to players based on justifications provided.

“Upon breach of threshold(s), basis request by third-party app provider (TPAP) through their PSP (partner) Banks, there will be a provision to exempt the players to some extent when the volume cap is reached. Such exemption may last maximum up to 6 months unless specifically further extended," NPCI said.

Mint was the first to report on NPCI’s market cap norms and penalties.

During exemption, a third party app will be asked to immediately moderate onboarding of new customers. Exempted players will also have to submit a plan on how they look to correct the market cap breach. The plan should reach NPCI within five working days from the date of communication regarding the breach, the retail payments organisation said.

In the event of moderated onboarding after breaching the cap, payment providers and their partner banks will have to communicate the same to new customers, NPCI said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via