NPCI dismisses reports of charges on UPI transactions

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday dismissed the news reports about UPI transactions being charged from January 1, 2021 is incorrect. NPCI further requested users not to fall prey to such incorrect information.

Many news media outlets reported that NPCI will levy an additional charge on UPI payment services – those belonging to third party-app providers – from 1 January 2021.

"NPCI has urged all the customers to not believe in such stories and continue to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions," it said in a release.

The NPCI, on 5 November, had announced a cap of 30% on total volume of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction processes by Third Part App (TPA) providers, which was to come into place from January 2021.

