NPCI dismisses reports of charges on UPI transactions

NPCI dismisses reports of charges on UPI transactions1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 02:51 PM IST
NPCI has urged all the customers to not believe in such stories and continue to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday dismissed the news reports about UPI transactions being charged from January 1, 2021 is incorrect. NPCI further requested users not to fall prey to such incorrect information.
Many news media outlets reported that NPCI will levy an additional charge on UPI payment services – those belonging to third party-app providers – from 1 January 2021.
In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine set to get approved in India today: Report2 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Covid-19: Schools re-open partially in Kerala, Assam, Karnataka4 min read . 04:33 PM IST
Economic revival weak as new investments fail to pick up in Dec quarter2 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy
"NPCI has urged all the customers to not believe in such stories and continue to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions," it said in a release.
The NPCI, on 5 November, had announced a cap of 30% on total volume of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction processes by Third Part App (TPA) providers, which was to come into place from January 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.