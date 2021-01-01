Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NPCI dismisses reports of charges on UPI transactions
NPCI manages the UPI platform that facilitates instant fund transfer between two bank accounts on a mobile platform.

NPCI dismisses reports of charges on UPI transactions

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST Staff Writer

NPCI has urged all the customers to not believe in such stories and continue to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday dismissed the news reports about UPI transactions being charged from January 1, 2021 is incorrect. NPCI further requested users not to fall prey to such incorrect information.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday dismissed the news reports about UPI transactions being charged from January 1, 2021 is incorrect. NPCI further requested users not to fall prey to such incorrect information.

Many news media outlets reported that NPCI will levy an additional charge on UPI payment services – those belonging to third party-app providers – from 1 January 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST

Brexit is a new world businesses still need to figure out

6 min read . 04:55 PM IST

CCPA issues show cause notices to companies for misleading ads during Covid-19

2 min read . 04:46 PM IST

In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST

Many news media outlets reported that NPCI will levy an additional charge on UPI payment services – those belonging to third party-app providers – from 1 January 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST

Brexit is a new world businesses still need to figure out

6 min read . 04:55 PM IST

CCPA issues show cause notices to companies for misleading ads during Covid-19

2 min read . 04:46 PM IST

In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

"NPCI has urged all the customers to not believe in such stories and continue to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions," it said in a release.

The NPCI, on 5 November, had announced a cap of 30% on total volume of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction processes by Third Part App (TPA) providers, which was to come into place from January 2021.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.