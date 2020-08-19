NPCI launches international arm for adoption of UPI, RuPay in other countries

UPI and RuPay have already marked its presence in Singapore and UAE. UPI The growing popularity of UPI can be attributed to its simple, safe, cost-effective and mobile-based payment system. In July, such payments grew 9% sequentially, clocking 1.49 billion transactions in July, hitting yet another fresh high ever since its launch four years ago. RuPay were launched six years ago to promote the use of electronic payments as well as to expand the idea of financial inclusion. The Prime Minister’s flagship scheme for financial inclusion--Jan Dhan Yojana--gave impetus to the payment scheme as RuPay debit cards were issued to every account opened under the scheme. However, one of the major limitations of RuPay card is its limited international presence.