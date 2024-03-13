NPCI likely to grant Paytm third-party app licence this week: Report
The third-party application provider licence will allow customers to continue using the Paytm app for payments through India’s popular unified payment interface (UPI).
The National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) is expected to approve a third-party application provider (TPAP) licence for Paytm, by March 15, three sources directly aware of the development said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
