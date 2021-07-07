NPCI looks to expand contactless car parking facility in several cities

Mumbai: Retail payments umbrella entity National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) is looking to expand its contactless car parking facility in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram, and is in advanced discussions with Maha-Metro to enable several stations with 100% contactless parking solution, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp Ltd (Maha-Metro), is a 50:50 joint venture between the Union government and the government of Maharashtra.

NPCI said it has, in association with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), inaugurated India’s first FASTag and unified payments interface (UPI) based smart and cashless parking at Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

This happens to be the first metro station parking installation and NPCI said it is in discussions with other metro authorities to replicate the solution.

NPCI has also initiated discussions with major malls, airports, ports, railway stations, metro stations, hospitals, and other private parking lots in the country for the FASTag-powered contactless car parking solutions. The company has been receiving interest from major banks in spearheading the parking projects especially after the 100% FASTag mandate announced by the government, it said.

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI said the parking plaza would accept NETC FASTag for four-wheelers and UPI payments for all 2 wheelers. With NETC FASTag, it’s our constant endeavour to provide seamless, cashless, and automated toll and parking payment solutions, said Rai.

The contactless car parking facility allows passengers and visitors to pay without the need to roll down their windows. While parking lots across the country are being enabled with digital payment solutions only NETC FASTag can provide a complete contactless solution and leads to an opportunity for all parking providers across the country to adopt a safe and contactless payment solution by implementing the solution, NPCI said.

