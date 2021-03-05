OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NPCI partners with SBI Payments to launch ‘RuPay SoftPoS’ solution

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday partnered with SBI Payments to announce the launch of ‘RuPay SoftPoS’ for millions of Indian merchants. This innovative solution has the capability to transform NFC enabled smartphones into merchant Point of Sale (PoS) terminals for the retailers. Merchants will now be able to accept contactless payments of up to 5000 through a simple tap and pay mechanism on their smartphones.

RuPay SoftPoS will provide cost effective acceptance infrastructure to retailers at nominal cost. This unique phenomenon would be able to proliferate digital payment acceptance among millions of underserved Indian MSMEs. Merchants can convert their existing android smartphone devices into a payment terminal by simply downloading a supported app. This solution will revolutionize the way micro and small merchants receive payments and create a demarcated shift in their tendency to deal in cash to accepting secure, contactless digital payments instead.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)

Rhea Chakraborty, 32 others named in NCB charge-sheet in drugs case related to Sushant death

1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Government aims to reduce 6,000 compliances for businesses this year: PM Modi

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
This image released by NASA shows, a high-resolution still image captured from cameras aboard the descent stage as NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars.

What Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan told Joe Biden on joining NASA

4 min read . 01:35 PM IST
Image: MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's tweet

Vaccine Maitri: Consignment of covid vaccines airlifted for Guyana, Jamaica, Nicaragua

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST

The RuPay SoftPoS is convenient and creates a superior transaction experience. Once the contactless menu is chosen, an appropriate amount is entered (< INR 5000). The RuPay card can then be tapped on the merchant’s mobile making these transactions instantaneously. As soon as the transaction is approved, the receipt of successful transaction is generated real time. This facility can be used on NCMC cards and RuPay Tokenized Card on mobile/ wearable to make payments in a secure and time efficient manner. The RuPay SoftPoS solution benefits the merchants and customers alike – it creates a smart and user-friendly acceptance infrastructure for merchants; whereas encourages the customers to make secure, contactless payments.

Giri Kumar Nair, MD & CEO SBI Payments said, SBI Payments is working closely with NPCI to support Government’s Digital India initiative enabling small and medium merchants in Semi Urban and Rural Centres. We are also enabling NCMC cards on our terminals to improve consumer experience and the RBI announcement allowing upto 5000 txn thru tap and go facility has further enhanced our ability to reach out to wider number of merchant categories. There is also a special focus on North Eastern States onboarding merchants on asset light model enabling QR and tap on phone form factors.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are delighted to partner with SBI to launch the RuPay SoftPoS solution aimed at creating an innovative payment solution for Indian MSMEs which forms the backbone of our economy. It is our endeavour to ensure that merchants from various geographies of the nation are on boarded into the ecosystem in order to deepen the penetration of digital acceptance infrastructure in the country. It is our belief that this is a step in the right direction of financial inclusivity as RuPay SoftPoS can provide an impetus to the digital on-boarding of merchants across the length and breadth of the country."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout