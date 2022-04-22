National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a hiring campaign that aims to recruit more than 250 graduate engineering trainees. As part of the recruitment drive, NPCI will also be offering ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ program for the GETs to pursue Post Graduate(PG) Certification in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) or Blockchain from a reputed institution.

Applications for GETs are open and will close on April 28. Engineering graduates from the 2021 and 2022 batches can apply through the careers page on the NPCI website.

GETs will get the opportunity to pursue 1 year PG programs in addition to the salary package being offered to them.

Through this placement drive, NPCI aims to attract quality talent. The newly joined GETs will be placed at NPCI’s world-class office facilities in key metro cities across India. Fresh graduates will get to work on live projects where they get to work on top-notch products like UPI, RuPay, and FASTag that touch the lives of millions every day. GETs will become part of an exceptional peer group consisting of India’s best tech minds and will get to work with a strong technology team of 550+ domain specialists. They will be the key drivers of innovation who can help NPCI realize the vision of ‘Digital payments for all’.

This initiative aims to leverage the powerful combination of education and technology to upgrade retail payments, widen the audience reach, and build greater efficiency for a hassle-free, financially independent India. GETs will be the key drivers of innovation, to ensure finance and digital payment systems reach everyone through the click of a button.

Mr. Nishith Chaturvedi, Chief Human Resource & Admin, NPCI said, “Through this initiative, we at NPCI wish to create high impact career opportunities for young innovators to contribute towards developing breakthrough technology in the payments space. We will continue to work with India’s tech-savvy brains and develop revolutionary offerings to create a delightful and seamless payment experience for millions of Indians."

Mr. Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Chief Market Innovation, NPCI said, “To serve more customers, we are expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively take India’s digital payment ecosystem to the next level. We believe that fostering and upskilling young talent is a stepping stone towards creating a ‘truly digital’ payments ecosystem in India."

