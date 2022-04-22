NPCI to hire 250 engineering trainees. How to apply

Through this placement drive, NPCI aims to attract quality talent. The newly joined GETs will be placed at NPCI’s world-class office facilities in key metro cities across India. Fresh graduates will get to work on live projects where they get to work on top-notch products like UPI, RuPay, and FASTag that touch the lives of millions every day. GETs will become part of an exceptional peer group consisting of India’s best tech minds and will get to work with a strong technology team of 550+ domain specialists. They will be the key drivers of innovation who can help NPCI realize the vision of ‘Digital payments for all’.